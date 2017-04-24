Children enjoy a party fit for the Queen

The Queen’s coronation was the talking point of 1953.

Crowds lined the streets of London to watch the event and residents held their own little celebrations.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Coronation Day: PA Wire

Chorley reader Ann Wootten – nee Newby – sent the Guardian this photograph of herself and others enjoying a party for the coronation at the Railway pub (Leigh Arms) at the top of Chapel Street and Railway Street, in Chorley.

It has now been demolished as it is where the new Youth Zone is now being built.

Ann, who is pictured on the second row third from left, said: “The building has gone, but the memories live on.

“The pub was also used during the war as a reception centre for American troops arriving in Chorley.

“They arrived by train and were checked in by a Sergeant and then taken to Washington Lane where the Fire Brigade Headquarters are now.”

Were you at the coronation party in June 1953?

