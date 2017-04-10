19th century Adlington pub given a makeover

A traditional Adlington pub has revealed its new look following an extensive refurbishment.

More than £200,000 has been invested in The Cardwell Arms on Chorley Road which opened on Wednesday, April 5.

The pub, which dates back to the late 1850s, has been given a full makeover, inside and out, including improvements to the car park and the large beer garden to the rear.

In addition to a new look, The Cardwell Arms has a new face behind the bar, publican Janice Ashworth.

With more than 25 years’ experience in the pub trade, Janice is looking forward to getting to know her knew customers and making The Cardwell a hub of activity.

She said: “Adlington is a really lovely town and I’m determined to make sure The Cardwell Arms is at the centre of the local community.

“Not only have we got a great line up of food, drink and entertainment, but we also have the best beer garden in the town for locals to enjoy.”

As part of the refurbishment, The Cardwell Arms has launched a new menu and specials board featuring a range of freshly prepared and affordable dishes. There is a wide choice of wines, spirits and beers, including three cask ales.

Throughout the week Janice has lined up plenty of entertainment including quiz nights, discos and karaoke. Customers can enjoy a game of darts or pool and watch the major sporting fixtures from Sky and BT in special viewing areas.

Janice and her husband Lee are keen to hire out The Cardwell Arms for events and charity fund-raisers. Janice added: “We have lots of outside space, which means we can host parties and club get-togethers in the garden or on the car park.

“We are also working with the Royal British Legion and plan to organise a number of events to support their fundraising activity.”

Punch openings Manager Samantha Ward said: “This investment has dramatically improved the facilities at The Cardwell Arms whilst retaining the charm and character of the building. I am sure customers will be delighted with the improvements and the warm welcome they receive from Janice and Lee.”