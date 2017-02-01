A leap of faith for the abseil challenge

Daredevils are invited to scale 120ft down a church.

St Catherine’s Hospice has chosen a unique venue for its 2017 sponsored abseil challenge – St John’s Church, Whittle-le-Woods, on Saturday, March 18.

Emma Jacovelli, fundraiser at the hospice, said: “Our abseil challenges are really popular and they’ve taken place at various buildings over the years, but we’re really excited by this one in particular because the building is so iconic. The views from the top are spectacular, and the journey up the spiral staircase, past the large bells in the tower, further adds to the whole experience. Our supporters are always willing to take on wild and daring feats for us, and this is one for adrenaline-junkies who may have done an abseil before but never at such a unique venue – or it’s ideal for those wanting to brave a new challenge.

“Fancy dress is optional; the event is great fun which helps raise vital funds for St Catherine’s to continue its care for local people facing life-shortening illnesses.”

Registration is £15 and people are encouraged to raise as much in sponsorship as they can. Email emma.jacovelli@stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 324540.