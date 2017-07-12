A saintly performance of a church’s sacrificial origin

A church theatre group will host a musical spectacular depicting its origin next month.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormons), will perform The British Pageant at the Pageant Theatre, from August 1 to 5 and August 8 to 12.

More than 300 members of the Mormon faith will recall the British stories of sacrifice and commitment that preceded the establishment of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Pageant President Peter Trebilcock said: “The British Pageant tells the story of thousands of people from the British Isles who heard a message of hope preached by missionaries from America over a century and a half ago. It tells their story through material extracted from their letters and journals of how they embraced their new faith and followed it, often at the cost personal sacrifice.”

The large cast includes husband and wife Simon and Sarah Munday and their son Dai, from Chorley, as well as 11-year-old Madison Faith Wright, of Sheffield, who was born with many complications and was not expected to live.

Evening performances begin at 8pm, with a country fair at 6.30pm. Matinees are August 5, 11 and 12 at 3pm, with the country fair at 1.30pm. For free tickets, visit www.ldsbritishpageant.co.uk.