A taste of the best at debut food festival in Chorley

Traders in Chorley are launching a food festival for the first time this summer.

Called Taste of Chorley, the day will showcase the town’s best artisan food market.

There will be plenty of ways to get involved in the event with a chance for people to try their hand at making the best Chorley Cake for a baking competition.

Ruth Phillips owner of Woodchats Coffee Shop by the bus station in the town centre gave keen competitors her tips on how to make a winning Chorley Cake.

“I’d say a short pastry is best as it has to taste good,” she said. “Roll it as thin as possible and cake itself must be rolled when it has been filled to flatten it. Always serve with butter on top.”

A food festival cannot be complete in the county without a Lancashire hot pot. A grub trail, with stops throughout town for people to taste different versions of the delicacy, will be mapped out as well as a real ale trail.

Meanwhile a window dressing competition will allow traders to exhibit the best of their ware. The competition will have four categories for independent shops, charities, market stalls and chain stores. Independent judges will decide the winners of each category.

Traders will also be holding a Totally Locally Chorley Fiver Fest which means that all TLC businesses will be offering a special £5 offer on the day of the festival - June 24.