Adlington church hosts quiz night

St Pauls Church Adlington is holding a quiz night to raise funds for the church roof repair fund.

It will take place on Saturday May 6 at 7.30 pm in the church club, which is behind the church on Railway Road, Adlington.

Rounds will include general knowledge, pictures, music and more. Supper will be available and there will be a raffle.

Everyone is welcome irrespective of quizzing ability.

Organiser Thomas Leeming said: “This isn’t Mastermind or University Challenge, more of an evening to stretch your brain a little and have some fun.

“Our motto is the winner isn’t necessarily the person/team who knows the most but rather the one with the most correct answers at the end of the night”

Further information from Thomas Leeming tel 01257 482471