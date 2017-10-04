Adlington mum hosts tea party for Rosemere

A Chorley mum made tea and sandwiches for her neighbours and raised £700 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Rebecca Grice, of Adlington, held an afternoon tea party to say thank you for the care her husband Andy, 36, received after he was diagnosed with a rare cancer of the saliva glands in 2015.

He underwent intense radiotherapy treatment and surgery and he is now in remission.

Rebecca, 34, said: “Andy’s diagnosis came as a total shock. He’s always been ultra fit, taking part in triathlons, marathons, cycling, playing rugby and mountaineering.

“We were dreading having to go a cancer centre. The very words conjure up a horrible image but we were blown away by the kindness of the staff and volunteers. “Everyone was always jovial and upbeat and however busy they were, they always found time to be caring. The afternoon tea party is something I have been planning for a while as a way of giving something back for Andy’s treatment.”

Rebecca invited 45 guests, to enjoy an afternoon tea of finger sandwiches, scones with jam and cream and other treats to 45 guests at the cul-de-sac home she shares with Andy, and their sons Liam, five, and Frank, two.

She was helped by sister Emma Harrop and friend Sarah Horner.

Gazebos erected outside enabled her to extend her hospitality and also, allowed for a bar, tombola, raffle and pop-up boutique.

