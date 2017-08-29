All aboard! Canal festival in Chorley

Trips on a canal barge, Punch and Judy shows and bumper boats were just some of the highlights from a festival over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Botany Bay Canal Fest was back for a second year running celebrating all that life by the canal has to offer.

Pictures Martin Bostock. Canal Fest at Botany Bay, Chorley. Graham Keir and Billy aboard the Cut Butty.

“The turnout has been just fabulous,” said marketing manager Michelle Scott at shopping emporium Botany Bay. “There was a carnival-like atmosphere and the weather was on our side.

“We’ve had lots of feedback saying that this is great for Chorley.”

New for this year was heritage boat and floating museum The Kennet which sat among the flotilla and was free to go on board and look around.

“The Kennet had over 1,500 visitors on Sunday,“ said Michelle. “It was a real coup for us to have it here.”

Visitors to Botany Bay, just off junction eight of the M61, also had the chance to watch bird of prey displays and get into canoes to get a flavour of the watersport.

Car fanatics could look around a classic car display with Lancashire Vehicle Club and youngsters could play a game of hook a duck or enjoy the mini funfair.

Meanwhile traditional bands and musicians from the area kept crowds entertained.