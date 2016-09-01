Another year older for Florence, who turns 105

At the tender age of 105, Florence Smith feels as young as she did when she turned 100.

The mother-of-one enjoyed a celebration with staff at Moor Park House, in Preston, with whom she had formed firm friendships during her six years there.

Florence Smith as a young adult

Florence, nee Hoyle, was born in Rawtenstall and had entered the family business Hoyle and Hoyle, later known as Ilex Mill, slipper works.

Her happiest memories are of teaching Sunday School at Kay Street Baptist.

She earned certificates in domestic science subjects including dressmaking and millinery.

Her family later moved to Chorley.

Working at Dilworth & Carr, in Preston, she met her husband, Leslie Smith. They married in 1944, settled in Leyland and their daughter Anthea was born in 1945.

During the war, Florence worked by day and manned the telephones by night. She also made Leslie’s suits and later Anthea’s school uniform.

In 1960 the family moved to Penwortham, but Leslie died tragically in 1968 one year after her daughter moved to Canada.

She has enjoyed several trips to Canada to see her Anthea, five grandchildren and her eight great-grandchildren, and they also visit and keep in contact.

Florence, who also lived in Ashton, moved to Moor Park House shortly before her 100th birthday.

Anthea said: “Mum maintained a spotless house, beautiful garden and found time to learn basketry, woodwork creating furniture, painting and marquetry

“Always a lady, smartly dressed, mum was not averse to climbing ladders to clean her gutters and in her 80s she landscaped her back garden single handed.

“She now lives in Moor Park House, where she has enjoyed the kind attention of staff and visits from special friends and family. The birthday card from the Queen in 2011 has pride of place in her room.”