ASDA in Clayton Green donates cash to Leyland Warriors

A sporting club for youngsters has received a generous cash injection.

ASDA, in Clayton Green, donated £2,000 through its foundation fund to Leyland Warriors.

Karen Knowles, store manager, said: “We are always really keen to support local charities and not for profit organizations.

“The money will be used for much needed improvement of sports equipment and kit.

“This is one the many ways we see the store helping out members of the local community. They are doing a fantastic job in helping to improve the areas we live in and we are proud to support that work.”