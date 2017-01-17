Author strikes gold with debut teenage novel

A first-time author from Buckshaw Village is to have her debut novel published and has already signed a book deal promising two more.

When her youngest, Jemima, six, started school Alice Broadway decided it was now or never and she sat down to try her hand at writing a book.

A year later the 36-year-old mother of three was looking at the manuscript for Ink.

After sending her work of fiction of to multiple literary agents Alice signed a contract with children’s book publisher, Scholastic to have it published and committed to writing two more.

Ink is set to come out in shops on Thursday, February 2 and Alice says it still barely feels real.

“It still feels like a dream,” she said.

“I had not written a novel before, it was my first time to give it a go.

“I wanted to be an author when I was little but you get told that that’s not going to happen.

“I feel extremely lucky, it’s amazing to be able to do the job that you dream of doing.

“I’m looking forward to going into a bookshop and seeing my book there.”

Aimed at teenagers, Ink is about a world where the characters have all their significant events in life tattooed onto their skin.

The story is centred around Leora, who when her father dies, discovers something unexpected.

Alice said: “It’s about identity, faith, friendship and about trying to find out who you are when you’re a teenager.”

Bookworms will be able to find Ink in independent bookshop ebb & flo in Gillibrand Street, Chorley, online and at Waterstones and WHSmith outlets on its release.