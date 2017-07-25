Baby gets his skates on to arrive in world

Olympic figure skaters have welcomed a new family member into their lives.

Baby Ethan arrived to eight-time British national champions Stacey Kemp and David King in just over an hour on American Independence Day - July 4.

“It’s funny because we lived in the US for years and all our friends really liked that he was born on Independence Day,” said Stacey, who is originally from Clayton-le-Woods.

“It was incredible, I didn’t have any pain relief or drugs or anything, so everything went extremely well. I’d prepared myself for a lot worse.

“The midwife says he’s a very active baby. Everyone thinks he’ll be skating soon.”

Stacey and David had not found out Ethan’s gender before she gave birth so they had a couple of different names ready.

“David said we’ll know what to call him when we see him,” said Stacey, who gave birth at Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.

“We were just at home, we had just got a new house so we spent the day moving things in and then in the evening I realised something was different.

“I was getting cramps so David called the midwife so I went into hospital but they told me to go home.

“ So I had a sleep but then when I went into hospital again I almost gave birth in the corridor.”

Ethan was born weighing 6lbs 4oz and although he dropped some of that weight in the two or so weeks since his birth he is now almost back up to his birth weight.