Beauty queen Jodie Doherty from Chorley to flag away racing drivers at major motor rally

A Lancashire beauty model will signal the start of a sports car race at the UK’s largest and most high-profile motor rally.

Chorley’s Miss Lancashire Rose 2017 Jodie Doherty, has been given the honour of flagging away racing drivers at the Wales Rally GB.

Beauty queen Jodie has been helping to bring to light the efforts of newly crowned European Rally Champion Driver Chris Ingram.

Jodie, who has also been learning how to drive a rally car, said: “I have achieved a lot of things in my short time as a model that I am proud of.

“This opportunity to work with such a prestigious team at Wales Rally GB is unreal and I can’t wait to take part in supporting Chris and the team during the event.”

Over 100,000 spectators are expected from all over the world at the three-day event starting on Friday, October 27 at Cholmondeley Castle in Cheshire.

Jodie, 20, has been a beauty queen for four years and while not attending pageants she models for international gym clothing companies and studies beauty therapy at Runshaw College.

She has had numerous videos published of her experiences of the rallying world, from being part of the pit team, being a passenger to even driving a rally car for the first time.

“My first experience in the rally car was surreal, I can’t wait to get behind the wheel again,” said Jodie.

Chris, 22, from Manchester, was named Junior European champion following his win in Liepāja, Latvia on October 8. Since then he has been preparing for Rally GB Wales.

Jodie said: “I’m looking forward to working with Chris and the team in helping him and the team get the results they hope for.

“I wish Chris a massive good luck in the Rally GB I’m sure he will do everyone proud who is supporting him.”

After Rally GB Jodie is set to attend and compete at Miss UK in November.