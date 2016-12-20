Beauty Queens raise £5,000 for cancer charity

Beauty was more than just skin deep among contestants in this year’s Chorley-based finals of the United Kingdom Rose Pageant, who showed their hearts to help raise £5,600 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Cake sales, coffee mornings and bag packs were just some of the events used to raise funds and awareness for the charity by contestants, who ranged in age from 18 months upwards and came from across the country to compete for the pageant’s various titles.

The annual pageant, which has heats throughout the year, is organised by Chorley mum and daughter Pam Shaw and Lisa Williams.

Having used the event, which is held in Chorley’s Masonic Hall, to raise funds for various good causes in the past, they chose to support Rosemere this year as Pam’s sister Lorraine Dryden, also of Chorley, has recently been given the all clear after cancer treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

Lisa said: “My mum and I are planning to continue our support for Rosemere Cancer Foundation next year.

“Thankfully, my aunty seems to have won her cancer batter but as a family, we are going to work together to raise more funds so that more people can be helped.”

“Our contestants know the United Kingdom Rose Pageant is as much about beauty on the inside as on the outside.

“Through the pageant, participants learn self-awareness, acceptance and understanding.”

Pam and Lisa boosted contestants’ donations with money raised at their own fundraising events, which included an Abba tribute night and a Paw Patrol party, both held at Coppull British Legion Club and attended by Lorraine.

To find out more about the pageant, which next March begins its search for Miss Lancashire Rose Queens to go forward into the UK final, go to the United Kingdom Rose Pageant Facebook page.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which is part funding the new chemotherapy unit at Chorley and South Ribble District Hospital that will begin treating patients early in the New Year, also spends the donations it receives on vital equipment, research and training that cannot be funded by the NHS.

For further information, visit its website at www.rosemere.org.uk