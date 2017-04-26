Benidorm or bust in car rally for Charnock Richard father son team

A chef with a taste for adventure is racing to Benidorm at the wheel of a £70 bust banger.

Along the way Steve Mayren and his dad Barry, who are from Charnock Richard, could face break downs and other unexpected challenges in the rally, Run to the Sun.

Their goal, as well as being first to reach their destination in Spain, is to raise funds for the North West and Yorkshire Air Ambulances.

“We lost a family friend 18 months ago in a motorcycle accident,” said Steve, who is 28 and works at Barton Grange Hotel in Preston.

“The Air Ambulance had come out to try and give him a fighting chance.

“It made us realise how little the charity is funded by the government, it’s paid for by donations.”

The father son team have enlisted the support and backing of their friends and businesses in Charnock Richard to make the fundraiser a reality.

Their friend Chris Studley, an IT consultant in Whittle-le-Woods, has painted the car and they’ve been sponsored by roofers, solicitors, football clubs so that all the funds raised can go directly to the charities. The garage Auto Centre in Chorley even performed all the car’s servicing.

“They’ve done a fantastic job. They’ve really helped me, I can’t thank the guys enough,” said Steve.

“It’s nice to see people are willing to give to the Air Ambulance services.”

Steve, who is to drive the banger, and Barry, 56, will set off from Blackpool on May 2, driving through three countries in five days before returning home on May 9.

The duo head to Calais in France on day one then they will drive onto Paris and Bordeaux.

They will then enter Spain and drive through Valencia before finishing in Benidorm where they will spend two days.

On their return Steve and Barry plan on raffling the car off, fully packaged for the next person to take part in the rally next year.

Follow their journey by searching for Steve’s Benidorm bangers on Facebook. To donate see justgiving.com/fundraising/Steven-Mayren1

Steve is considering doing Land’s End to John o’ Groats on a Honda 90 scooter if the rally is a success.