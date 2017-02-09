Black tie dinner for The Stroke Association

A student nurse is holding a charity ball to raise money for a stroke charity.

Hannah Payne, of Buckshaw Village, is inviting people to Best Western Leyland, in Leyland Way, on Saturday March 18 for a black tie dinner.

Tickets are £65 and all money raised will go towards The Stroke Association.

The 27-year-old will also take part in the London Marathon in April for the charity.

Hannah, who is also a healthcare assistant at Royal Preston Hospital, said: “A couple of family members have had serious strokes, so it is a cause close to my heart. It is an amazing charity,

“As part of my fund-raising I am organising a charity ball, which includes a free drink on arrival, canapes and a three-course meal. I have two comedians performing and will have a professional photographer taking photos.

“We will also be doing a raffle.

“I have never run a marathon before. Trying to find time to train is difficult, as I don’t have a lot of time in between fund-raising, working and studying.”

To buy a ticket call 07835287730 or email hannahnorth0@gmail.com.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Hannah-Payne14 or text HPYN72 with an amount to 70070.