Bob Young to sing in memory of Manchester bomb victims

A singer/actor will be performing for up to eight hours in a busy shopping centre in memory of the 22 people killed in the Manchester terror attack last month.

Bob Young, who grew up in Chorley, will be singing at the Eden Square shopping centre in Urmston, Greater Manchester, from 9am on Saturday June 24, to raise money for the British Red Cross UK Solidarity Fund.

Bob, who is currently touring the UK with Frank Bramwell’s one-man adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear and has appeared in The Rochdale Pioneers, with John McArdle, said: “I felt I had to do something following the recent terror attacks and a singing marathon seemed like a good way of raising money.

“I came across the Red Cross appeal on the internet and both they and the Eden Square shopping centre management have been very supportive.

“I hope to raise a significant amount of money throughout the day by emptying peoples pockets of their spare change. In addition my playlist of over 120 songs will be on hand and people can request specific songs in return for a £2 donation.”

Attacker 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a home-made bomb in Manchester Evening News arena’s foyer as crowds were leaving a performance by US singer Ariana Grande just after 10.30pm on May 22.

The blast killed 22 people, including eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, Georgina Callander, 18, both from Tarleton, and mother-of-three Michelle Kliss, of Ribble Valley.

