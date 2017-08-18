Brand new bowling green is on the way in Euxton

Work to create a new £90,000 bowling green in Euxton is now well underway.

Diggers can be seen at Greenside Recreation Area preparing the ground for the green which is expected to open for the season early next year.

Euxton Parish Council clerk Debra Platt said: “It is due to be completed in about three months but people can’t play on it immediately because the grass has to grow.

“It can be used for bowling early next year, it just needs to be mowed a few times so that the grass gets thick.”

Chorley Council has put £44,000 towards the project and the rest of the money has been saved over the years, collected through the parish council’s precept.

“Quite a number of years ago we did a village survey and a Bowling Green came out as what people wanted,” said Debra.

“In the Euxton primary schools students get taught bowling. It’s a more sedate sport for all.”

Having started the groundwork in late July the parish council is now looking to establish an Euxton Bowling Club.

Its first step is to invite residents of the village interested in Crown Green Bowling to join in with some taster sessions over summer.

Existing bowlers and those completely new to the sport are welcome to the sessions which take place on Sundays - August 20, September 3 and 17 at Astley Park Bowling Greens between 10am and 12noon.

Later down the line an open public meeting will be held with the intention of forming the new Bowling Club for both social and competitive bowling in local leagues.

The meeting is due to take place in the Annexe Room at Euxton PC Community Centre, next to Papa Luigi’s, on Thursday, September 28 at 7.30pm.