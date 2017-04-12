BREAKING: Fire 'engulfing' Chorley pub

A major fire is ripping through a pub in Chorley.

Firefighters are battling the blaze in Riley Green, Hoghton using a crane.

The fire has engulfed the newly refurbished bar and restaurant The Grill & Grain at the Boatyard for over an hour.

Seven fire crews are at the scene using an aerial platform to allow them to tackle the fire with a high-powered hose.

John Taylor of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The pub is engulfed in flames.

"We don't know the cause of the fire at this point.

Fire at The Grill & Grain at the Boatyard

"There are no reported casualties."

Eyewitness James Ballard said: "The roof is like a shell, totally burnt out, it will have to be demolished."

Another onlooker said: "The big pub is in flames, its entirely gone."

Writing on Facebook a spokesman from The Grill & Grain at the Boatyard issued this statement:

"We are currently working with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service after a fire started at Grill and Grain at The Boatyard in Riley Green at around 11.45am.

"As you can appreciate, our priority is the safety of our guests and staff, and as soon as the fire was discovered everyone was immediately evacuated from the building.

"The fire service is still at the scene so we can’t comment further at this time."

The pub had only just opened in November after a £1m refurbishment.

One of its new key features was a large wood-fired grill specially imported from America.

Fire crews from Bamber Bridge, Blackburn, Burnley, Preston and Hyndburnwere called to the incident at 11.50am.

The pub sits just off of the M65 at junction three.