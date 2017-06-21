Brinscall suffer agonising cup defeat

Brinscall lost a thrilling Ramsbottom Cup quarter-final at home to Feniscowles on Sunday.

Feniscowles won the toss and elected to bat, and got off to a solid start, reaching 54 for the fall of their first wicket.

After that, wickets fell regularly, with Feniscowles bowled out for 136.

Only opener Jake Errey, with 59, really troubled the score board.

Brodie Whitbourne was the main man with the ball for Brinscall, finishing with figures of 4-27 from his eight overs.

In reply, Brinscall found themselves 77-7 after some dreadful top order batting.

Ian Billington joined Jonathan Macdonald at crease, and the two of them put an excellent partnership together to leave Brinscall requiring two from the last over with two wickets left.

Billington was dimissed second ball of the over which brought last man Lee Burgess to the crease, a mix up, with two balls left saw Macdonald run out (51) and Feniscowles win by one run.

The seconds also lost their Lawrenson Cup quarter-final at Cherry Tree.

Euxton were beaten by high-flying Whalley in their league encounter on Saturday at Station Road.

Whalley opener James Galling hit 51 of his side’s 164-8, as Ravi Dhar took 3-37 from 12 overs, while Guarav Dhar chipped in with 2-30.

In reply, Euxton were dismissed for 135 in the penultimate over, despite Johnny Riekert’s 40, and 27 from James Bone.

This Saturday, Euxton are at home to Read, while Brinscall again face Feniscowles, away, both in the league.