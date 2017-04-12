Broken hip sees cyclist crash out

Last year’s winner of the Chorley Grand Prix is injured, rendering him unable to race this Saturday.

Cyclist Edmund Bradbury was first to speed over the finish line in pouring rain in 2016 but due to a broken hip, he will not be back this year to defend his title.

Claire Beaumont of JLT Condor said: “Edmund was involved in a crash caused when another competitor fell on some cat eyes in the road. It happened last week during the Tour of Taiwan.

“On his return to Britain he was seen immediately by HMT Hospitals which ran some scans and it shows that it is the top of his femur which is broken, this is the leg bone and at the point where it joins the hip.

“He now has to rest for five weeks.”

Edmund is being replaced by Matt Gibson and is expected to return to racing in June. The winner of the inaurgral Chorley Grand Prix in 2015 was Edmund’s JLT teammate Ian Bibby, from Preston, who is a favourite.

The riders now entered for the race from JLT Condor are Graham Briggs, Ian Bibby, Matt, James Gullen, Steve Lampier, Ed Laverack and Tom Moses. Tom represented England in the Commonwealth Games and finished eighth, he was affected by a puncture in the final 2km of the race. James won a stage of the Tour of Taiwan last week and is a strong climber, he is one of JLT’s key riders in the race, along with Ian.