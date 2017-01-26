Brothers set to complete their five a day

Two brothers are nearly at the finishing post of their 12-month challenge of running 5k every day.

Michael and Alan Rushe have spent the last 11-and-a-half months squeezing in a run in their busy schedule to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

Michael Rushe

They began in February 19 and will end on Thursday February 18, a day before Michael, of Ribbleton, turns 32.

Dad-of-two Michael, who is a marketing and community officer at Albany Academy, in Chorley, said: “I can’t believe we have nearly finished.

“There have been days when it has got quite late when I get to go for a run after finishing work and taking my children to various activities.

“It can be a chore. Around twice a week I think I can’t be bothered to go out but the rest of the time it has been fine.

“I went to Eurodisney with my family for a holiday and I had to get up at 3.30am to go for a run before the flight. I ended up going for a run before my children got up and then went to the theme park at 8am.

“In general it is more about my mental attitude than anything physical. It has been relatively comfortable for me.

“I enjoy doing anything that gives me a focus and is a challenge. I enjoyed updating my blog and I loved being in the fresh air.

“Alan lives in Bamber Bridge but works for the DWP in Blackpool. He has also had to find time to run. He suffers badly from asthma so it has been a challenge for him.

“About once every six weeks we manage to run together.”

The pair hope to raise £1,000 for Parkinson’s UK, chosen by Michael, as his wife,Gemma’s grandad, Des Barnes, has the illness.

He added: “Des was diagnosed around eight years ago. He is 80 now. He gets around but he has deteriorated over the last few years. He lives in Ormskirk and the Southport branch of Parkinson’s UK has been very helpful.

“Alan and I have raised around £700. But we aim for £1,000, so we are doing one final push."

As the challenge is nearly completed, Michael’s thoughts turn to a life without a daily run.

He said: “For the first couple of weeks it will be a relief, but as it has been such a large structure of my life for a year, it will be strange not running.

“I will go back to running, but I will take a rest. I will feel a sense of pride, but I will feel a void.”

To donate, visit http://www.justgiving.com/Michaels5kadayforayear.