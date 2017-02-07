Buffaloes donate thousands to Rainbow House

A fraternal organisation has raised more than £6,000 for an education centre which supports children with life limiting conditions.

The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes (RAOB) Chorley and Leyland is a long term supporter of Rainbow House and presented a cheque for £2,500 which is part of the £6,500 raised for the charity last year.

The organisation also encourage others to support the Mawdesley-based centre, including the Mayor of Westhougton, the Mayor of Horwich and family members whose support raised a further £5,300.

Members Barry Skelhorn, Lenny Thompson and Robert Stewart-Hughes visited the Rainbow House to present the cheque and see some of the children and parents who benefit from the conductive education programme.

Alan Shaw, of Euxton, is a member of the RAOB and a volunteer at the centre.

He said: “The RAOB has been supporting Rainbow House since 2009. It’s a charity that is close to all of our hearts and we love to see all the developments the children have made. All the care and attention that goes to both the parents, families and children, you just couldn’t put a price on it. It’s a worthwhile stop on your travels.”

Carole Cochrane, CEO at Rainbow House, said: “The RAOB are great supporters of Rainbow House and not only raise funds themselves but also encourage others to support the charity and their time and efforts are very much appreciated. As we receive no statutory funding but need to raise £10,000 a week to continue and develop our services the support of organisations like the Buffaloes is extremely important to us. Last year they joined us for the annual Rainbow House Ramble and they will be doing so again this year on May 6 when we hold the eighth Rainbow House Ramble.”

