Buon appetito! Brand new eatery replaces nightclub venue in Chorley

A former nightclub which has been lying shut for the best part of a year has been transformed into an Italian restaurant.

The doors of Da Vinci in Preston Road, Chorley, swung open after owners David and Marie Hunt fitted the space out as a traditional Italian.

The Hunts, who also run The Hunters Lodge Motel next door, have gone into partnership with Arturo and Linda Manzione for the new venture.

David said: “Arturo is our head chef, he has 12 years experience.

“We have always thought an Italian restaurant was better than an English pub, a Chinese or an Indian - Italian restaurants have longevity.

“The restaurant was a nightclub type of venue before.”

The team, who hosted their launch night on October 26, are now open seven nights and seven days a week.

Linda said: “We all get on really well and we thought we need to open a business together.”

Arturo came to England in 1994 originally just for a holiday but ended up staying. He worked in a number of restaurants as a waiter before opening a restaurant of his own in Chorley which he ran for 12 years.

The former nightclub in Preston Road has had a number of tenants open it as The Baku Lounge and The Red Door.