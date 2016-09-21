Are tattoos putting firms off hiring staff?

Workplace experts Acas have published new research on dress codes which shows that employers risk losing talented young employees due to concerns about employing people with visible tattoos.

The new independent study on various aspects of employee appearance found that young people are especially affected as almost one in three young people have a tattoo.

Other findings revealed that:

◘ Negative attitudes towards tattoos and piercing from managers and employees can influence the outcome of recruitment exercises within some workplaces;

◘ Some public sector workers felt that people would not have confidence in the professionalism of a person with a visible tattoo;

◘ And some private sector employers, from law firms to removal companies, all raised concerns about visible tattoos in relation to perceived negative attitudes of potential clients or customers.

Acas head of Equality, Stephen Williams, said: “Businesses are perfectly within their right to have rules around appearance at work but these rules should be based on the law where appropriate, and the needs of the business, not managers’ personal preferences.

“We know that employers with a diverse workforce can reap many business benefits as they can tap into the knowledge and skills of staff from a wide range of backgrounds.

“Almost a third of young people now have tattoos so, whilst it remains a legitimate business decision, a dress code that restricts people with tattoos might mean companies are missing out on talented workers.

“We have updated our dress code guidance today, which also includes advice for employers to help ensure they don’t fall on the wrong side of the law with their dress codes.”

Acas has updated its dress code guidance in light of the research and latest developments:

Following the recent case of a temporary worker who was sent home without pay for refusing to wear high heels at work, Acas’ revised advice is clear that any dress code should not be stricter, or lead to a detriment, for one gender over the other.