Jobs fears as Adlington firm gets set for ‘structural changes’

Scores of jobs are under threat at Lancashire consumer professional services company Fairpoint Group and its legal subsidiary Simpson Millar.

Staff at the Adlington-based Fairpoint Group have been warned that “structural changes” are on the way.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have communicated with staff that the Group has entered a consultation process to agree certain structural changes.

“This process reflects the Group’s previous announcements that its debt management business will be closed in early 2017, that its core strategic focus going forward would be on its legal services business, and also reflects the Group’s plans to mitigate the impact of the recently announced reduction in expected trading performance.

“However, until we have undertaken that process and agreed the structural changes we are unable to provide more specific details.”

Last year, the Fairpoint Group reported a loss before tax of £5.7m in the year ended December 2015.