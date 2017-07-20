Search

Latest Food Hygiene Ratings - Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

The majority of establishments across the area were rated as good or very good
The majority of establishments across the area were rated as good or very good
0
Have your say

Thinking of going out for a meal or ordering a takeaway? Make sure you check out your favourite eatery's food hygiene rating before you order.

The latest ratings show that the majority of food establishments were rated good or very good, however a small handful still need to improve.

Make sure you know the best places to eat by checking out the latest ratings here : -

Latest Food Hygiene ratings - Preston

Latest Food Hygiene ratings - Chorley

Latest Food Hygiene ratings - South Ribble