New consultation on Cuerden

New consultations will be held on the planned new multi-million pound Cuerden Strategic development as concerns are raised it could impact on Preston’s prosperity.

Planning permission is currently being sought for the 65 hectare site near the M65 and the leader of Preston city council has acknowledged the massive development could impact on footfall in the city.

The public has been invited to a special consultation next week following changes to the original plans. It is predicted thousands of new jobs will be created with a new IKEA store, major national retailers and new homes, offices and industrial units proposed for Cuerden, but some concerns had also been voiced about access to the site and likely traffic problems. The new proposals to be displayed next week will feature changes to the site’s access arrangements.

Meanwhile Preston Council leader Coun Peter Rankin said: “We’ve had consultants looking at the impact and we’re trying to improve the attraction of the city centre through leisure opportunities because retail these days isn’t expanding.”

He cited the major cinema development planned for Preston’s £50m Market Quarter project and said: “We are trying to improve the attraction of the city centre to counteract any other attraction outside of the city centre.”

His comments came after St George’s Shopping Centre owners InfraRed raised concerns that businesses could be “poached” from the city and requested limits to the Cuerden retail offer.

• Changes to design and access arrangements for the Cuerden site will be displayed at a public exhibition on Monday, August 21 at The Garden Room, St Catherine’s Hospice, St Catherine’s Park, Lostock Lane in Lostock Hall between 3pm and 7pm.

Lancashire County Council leader Coun Geoff Driver said: “The planning public exhibition is part of our continued engagement with the local community and we welcome thoughts and feedback on the amendments proposed.”