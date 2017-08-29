New manufacturing plant Scorpion Automotive rolls into Chorley

Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle performed the honours opening a new multi-million pound manufacturing plant in Chorley.

Mr Hoyle was invited to officially launch the new Scorpion Automotive site at the Chorley North Industrial Park in Drumhead Road.

He was also given a tour of the plant to see how the technology is used to sustain the automotive industry and high skilled jobs.

Welcoming Mr Hoyle to the site a spokesperson for Scorpion said: “We’re delighted that Lindsay was able to officially open the site and meet with the team here at Scorpion. We’re very proud of the work we do and our work force is world class, as we grow we want to show our commitment to the local economy.”

Following the visit Mr Hoyle said: “Scorpion’s decision to develop a new manufacturing plant here in Chorley is a real boost for our area and it is re-enforces the fact that the North West is open for business. The region – and indeed Chorley – has a proud record on manufacturing.

“Companies realise that that Chorley is great place to live, work and play. We’re ideally located on the motorway and rail network as a City Gateway with a great work force. Lancashire offers huge benefits without the drawbacks and costs of operating in a large city or in the South of England.”

Scorpion Automotive is the leading UK based manufacturer of vehicle alarm, immobiliser, GPS/GSM theft tracking and fleet management systems for cars, motorcycles, leisure vehicles, LCVs and HGVs.

Company products are sold into 15 different countries around the world with clients including Aston Martin, BMW, Toyota and Leyland Trucks.