Nursery expansion plans in Clayton-le-Woods blocked at unanimous vote

Plans to extend a nursery school to allow for more pupils have been blocked.

The Little Acorns Nursery in Sheep Hill Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, had applied for planning permission for a free-standing building to increase child places from 55 to 71.

However members of Chorley Council voted unanimously to refuse planning permission at a development meeting last Tuesday.

According to planning documents the nursery is keen to increase its capacity to support its financial viability.

It comes as the Government increases the free funding for nursery places from 15 hours a week to 30 hours a week as of September this year. However officers at the county’s authority recommended that the proposals should be refused on the grounds that it would result in insufficient on-site parking.

After the meetings, Coun Alan Cullens said: “There is terrible traffic in the cul de sac at the best of times.

“There are also two other applications for nurseries in Shaw Hill and Lancaster Avenue so they will more than meet the need.”

At an Ofsted inspection in 2016 the nursery received a rating of Good.