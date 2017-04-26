Purchase brings Chorley firm back from the brink

Telecoms firm Elitetele.com PLC has purchased Comms Consulting Limited, trading as Comms Supply.

Chorley firm Elite’s move brings Comms Supply out of of liquidation.

All of the firm’s employees will join Elitetele.com PLC.

Elite’s Founder and CEO, Matt Newing, said: “We’re delighted with the purchase of Comms Supply. Karl Alderton, the company’s MD approached me as one entrepreneur to another via Twitter to ask for help.

“I recognised his passion for the sector and empathised with his challenge of trying to maintain sales growth while being distracted by the requirements of being a managing director and the wider work-load that brings.

“By buying Comms Supply we are giving Karl the opportunity to grow his business with the support of our wider team. He’s created a great reputation for the business working with the IT Channel to deliver connectivity and telecoms in conjunction with wider IT solutions. With us Karl will be able to ensure their clients have a highly skilled, committed customer service team to provide full back-up and support when they need them”

MrNewing added: “We are continually looking to improve our IT services and I know Karl and his team will bring fresh ideas and energy to what we are doing,.”

Comms Supply will continue to provide its customers with the same services and be supported by the same people; however, they will now have access to Elitetele.com’s wide portfolio of products and services, and will operate under the Elitetele.com brand.

Elitetele.com has acquired 13 businesses since 2008 and as a result now offers its customers a seamless managed service for IT and unified communications unparalleled in the industry. The company has £20m to invest in firms whose niche technologies will further benefit its customers.