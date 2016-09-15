Unemployment eases downward

Britain’s labour market appeared to shrug off the Brexit vote, as official data showed a record number of people in work and a fall in unemployment in the three months to July.

The employment rate remained at a record high of 74.5 per cent, with 31.8 million people in work between May and July – 174,000 more than the previous quarter.

A total of 1.63 million people are unemployed - a fall of 39,000 over the quarter and 190,000 down compared with a year ago, giving a jobless rate of 4.9 per cent.

Locally, the picture between July and August, the Office for National Statistics showed, was of little change from the previous year.

Preston had 1,715 people claiming work age benefits such as Universal Credit down 0.2 per cent on the same period last year.

Chorley had 1,070, up 0.1 per cnet, South Ribble had 725, the same as the previous year, the Ribble Valley had 525, also the same as last year, Fylde had 640 claimants with no percentage change on last year, Lancaster and Fleetwood had 925, up 0.1 per cent and Preston North and Wyre had 400, the same as the previous year.

Paula Duffy, customer service operations manager at the Jobcentre said Lancashire Police Authority and BAE Systems were both recruiting.

The police are looking for people to work in their control room.

She said: “We are working alongside The Princes Trust who have linked opportunities with BAE Systems and a recruitment event is being held on September 20 at Warton. If any customers are interested, please contact Preston Jobcentre to discuss.”

She added seasonal retail vacancies were available with Argos, Debenhams,and Next and they was working with North Lancashire Training to run retail academies.