Cakes help eight-year-old girl from Wheelton raise more than £1,000 for Macmillan

A schoolgirl has raised more than £1,000 by holding a tea party at her home.

Grace Smith, who attends Withnell Fold Primary School, baked cakes and sold them to family and friends at her Higher Wheelton Home.

One of Grace's delicious cakes

She more than doubled her target and raised £1,391 for Macmillan Cancer Support, which supports her uncle, who is battling cancer.

The eight-year-old said: “I enjoy making cakes so I decided to use my talent to raise money for an illness my uncle has.

“Last year I did a tea party to raise money for Macmillan and I raised £417.60. This year I wanted to raise £500.

“It went really well and I got even more money this year.

“I baked most of the cakes although some people brought some. There was a bouncy castle which someone had donated, a craft stall with some of my mummy’s friends, The Body Shop stall and a raffle.

“There was also a takeaway cake stall, with cakes made by me. Lots of people have donated prizes for the raffle. I also made bunting for the garden to make it look pretty.”