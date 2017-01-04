Car blaze drama in Chorley pub car park

Crews were called to a car fire in Chorley at around 8am this morning (4 January 2017) after a taxi driver reported smoke coming from the bonnet of his car.

Firefighters arrived to find the car well alight on the car park behind the Bootleggers pub in George Street.

The car was well alight when crews attended the scene in Chorley

The blaze was extinguished using a hose-reel.

Crew Manager Ian Turnbull said: It's worth making sure that your car is serviced regularly. Often, outstanding engine problems can be picked up during routine maintenance by a qualified mechanic."

No injuries were reported.