Car fire at Leyland roadside

A car bust into flames at the roadside in Leyland yesterday, say fire services.

Crews from Leyland were called to the scene on Ulnes Walton Lane by a 999 call from the driver of the car at around 7.30pm on August 17.

Firefighters arrived to find the car "well alight".

The road was closed for around half-an-hour while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "A man reported that his car had caught fire on Ulnes Walton Lane near to the prison.

"He had smelt burning and noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment.

"The man pulled over and shortly after his car caught fire.

"We arrived to find the car well alight and set about putting it out using a hose reel.

"The car was completely destroyed in the fire but thankfully nobody was injured.

"If your car does catch fire while you're driving obviously you should get out of the vehicle, call 999 and do not attempt to fight the fire yourself.

Fire crews were at the scene for around an hour.