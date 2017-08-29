Cat killed by smoke after dishwasher fire in Walton-le-Dale

A cat was killed by smoke after a dishwasher caught fire in Walton-le-Dale, say fire services.

Crews from Bamber Bridge were called out to the incident on Hampshire Road on the Holland House estate at around 6.30pm on Monday August 28.

A fire service spokesman said that it seemed the dishwasher had caught light and smouldered before going out of its own accord.

The cat, which was in the kitchen while the owners of the house had gone out for the day, was overcome by smoke.

A spokesman for the fire fire service said: "We were called after the owners of the house left the dishwasher on while they went out for the day.

"The dishwasher burnt the worktop and smouldered for around six hours until the occupants returned.

"Sadly a cat that was in the kitchen died from smoke inhalation.

"We would appeal to members of the public to remember not to leave any electrical appliances on overnight or when they leave the house."

The fire is being treated as accidental by fire services.