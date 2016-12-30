Celebration of ex-mayor of Chorley Ken Ball

MORE than 300 people celebrated former Chorley Council stalwart and mayor of the borough Ken Ball at his funeral.

Mr Ball, who represented Coppull ward, died at home in the village on Friday, December 16 after a lengthy illness.

Ken Ball

Friends and family came together at St Gregory’s Church in Weldbank Lane, Chorley on Friday, December 30 to remember his life.

His daughter-in-law Diane had written a poem about Mr Ball which his son Andy read at the service.

Donna Hall, who had been chief executive of Chorley Council when Mr Ball was mayor, also addressed the congregation. She spoke of his political achievements.

Speaking to the Evening Post after the funeral Andy, who lives in Kirkham, said: “It was a difficult day but it was a good send off with good hymns and lots of people came to pay their respects.

“It was just what mum wanted.

“It was as good as a funeral can get really.”

Following the service Mr Ball was laid to rest in the churchyard at St Gregory’s.

Mourners were then invited to gather for a reception at the Royal British Legion Club in Coppull.

The current mayor of Chorley Doreen Dickinson and Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle were present at Mr Ball’s funeral.

Morecambe-born Mr Ball served on Chorley Council from 1984 to 2014 and was a former leader of the Liberal Democrats.

He served on Coppull Parish Council and was a justice of the peace (JP) for 12 years. He was mayor between 2010-11.

Mr Ball is survived by his wife Nora of 51 years, a son and daughter, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.