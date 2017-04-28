Charity football match for Twincess

A doting dad is organising a charity football match to highlight how proud he is of his daughters.

Matt Parry is working with Chorley FC through his charitable trust Twincess to hold a match at Chorley Football Club, Duke Street, Chorley, on Monday May 28.

All money raised will go towards the Down’s Syndrome Association Tell it Right Campaign.

Matt and his wife Jodi set up Twincess after their twin daughters were born with Down’s Syndrome in 2011.

Matt, a former Chorley FC player, said: “We were naive to Down’s Syndrome when the girls were born and we found that there was nowhere to turn. We decided that this must change. Many reports highlight negative aspects of living with Down’s Syndrome, but we want to focus on the positives of the condition; We see the Ups not the Downs.

“Down’s Syndrome Association’s Tell it Right Campaign is very personal to us as the doctor said ‘I’m sorry’ when the girls were born.

Jodi Parry with her daughters Isobel, left and Abigail

“Although we received a lot of well-meaning advice about the condition from health professionals when our girls were born, what we wanted more than anything was to contact somebody who’d been on the same journey as we were about to embark on. This is why we set up Twincess.

“Twincess is place where families of those with Down’s Syndrome can connect, share, support and celebrate. It is about providing frank and honest advice based on real, personal experience.”

Kick-off is 1pm, with gates open and entertainment from noon.

Players include Chorley Captain Andy Teague, Salford Captain Si Grand, Jamie Milligan ex Fleetwood, FC United Captain Jay Wright and Curzon Ashton Captain Alex Brown and X Factor finalist Jonjo Kerr all representing Twincess

Jonjo Kerr

The opposing team will consist of Jamie Vermiglio, Chorley FC assistant manager, Dave Eatock ex-Newcastle and Chorley, Kenny Meyers England Seniors World Cup semi finalist, ex-Chorley player James Deane and world champion boxer Michael Jennings.

There will be cheerleading from Infinity Cheer, a fun fair, face painting, candy cart, a bouncy castle and a viist from Lightning McQueen.

The event is also part of the three-day Bank Holiday Thirsty Magpie Beer Festival, from May 26 to 28.

For tickets, at £5 for adults; £2 for children aged 14 to 18, call in at Chorley FC; The Prince of Wales pub, Cowling Brow, and The Barber, 123 Market Street. Alternatively people can email info@chorleyfc.com. Tickets include free entry to the beer festival.

Michael Jennings

Children under 14 are free.

To see how a previous Twincess charity match went click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/twincess-fundraiser-was-a-knockout-1-7286086