Children in Chorley don Christmas jumpers

Staff and children at The Hollies Private Day Nursery in Chorley pulled on their Christmas jumpers on Friday, December 16.

The nursery in Heapey Road, which cares for children from birth to five years, took part in Christmas Jumper Day, a nationwide fundraising event in aid of charity Save the Children collecting over £21.

Nursery Manager Karen Fowler said: “Christmas is such a magical time of year for children, and we wanted to make this year extra special while raising money for a good cause. The Hollies children spent the day having lots of fun playing party games and were so excited to meet Santa Claus. We’d like to say a big thank you to our families for taking part and another thank you to Santa, who took time out of his busy schedule to give the children a fantastic festive day to remember.”

Santa also made sure to visit the nursery goats before delivering presents to The Hollies children.

According to Save the Children, money raised on Christmas Jumper Day could help give a child living in a refugee camp clothes to keep them warm through winter, help buy nutritious food for their entire family, or set up a safe space to give children the chance to be children again.

For more information about Christmas Jumper Day go to christmasjumperday.org