Chorley and Leyland court listings - Tuesday September 12 2017

Here is a summary of cases held at Preston Magistrates' Court involving people from Chorley and Leyland.

Nicholas Simon Dilley, 53, of Windsor Avenue, Adlington, was given a community order for harassing a woman and sending another woman an abusive text when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court. He also had to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was also given a restraining order. The harassment happened between October 5 last year and May 16 this year. The offence regarding the text happened on May 11.

Darcie Bennett, 19, of Clayton Avenue, Leyland, was disqualified from driving for 12 months by Preston magistrates after driving whilst over the legal limit.

She also had to pay £300 fine and £85 court costs. The offence happened on August 12 in Moss Lane, Leyland.

Gary Leyland, 54, of St Simons Place, Coppull, was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for assaulting a woman and being drunk and disorderly. Preston magistrates also ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge. The offence happened on May 2.

Kathryn McDonnell, 45, of Cotswold Avenue, was fined £220 by Preston magistrates for failing to pay parking charges at Chorley railway station. She also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £150 court costs. The offence happened on February 16.

Umair Patel, 20, of Cranbourne Street, Chorley, was fined £440 by Preston magistrates for avoiding paying for a ticket at Preston Railway Station.

He had to pay £44 victim surcharge and £150 court costs. The offence happened on February 20. He was also fined £440 for giving a false name and address.

Jackie Fishwick, 35, of Hampden Road, Leyland, was fined £220 by Preston magistrates for avoiding paying for a ticket at Preston Railway Station on May 10. She had to pay £4.40 victim surcharge and £150 costs.