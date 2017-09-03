Chorley animal lover jumps out of a plane for The Dog You Need charity

Jumping out of a plane to help dogs seemed a perfectly natural thing for a Chorley animal worker.

Ryan Marsh, who works at Brett’s Pets, in Chorley, jumped 11,000 ft at The Black Knights Parachute Centre in Cockerham, raising more than £500 for The Dog You Need.

The charity, based in Spain, is run by English couple Jean Magill and Peter Singh, who rescue and rehabilitate animals, sometimes so severely abused no one else will take them.

Ryan, 21, of Chorley, said: “Someone I knew, Kristine Clarke, who has been a big supporter of the charity for several years, wanted help with raising funds.

“She was looking for someone to do a skydive to raise money and I’d never done anything like that before.

“It’s all for charity so I just thought, why not?

“It was such an amazing experience and I would recommend a go to anybody.

“I raised more than £500, so it was well worth it.

“I want to thank Chorley Vets, who have supported and sponsored me.”

For more information on The Dog You Need click here http://thedogyouneed.com/

