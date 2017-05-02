Chorley candidates selected for general election

The Conservative party in Chorley has nominated Caroline Moon as its candidate for General Election in June.

Born and bred in Chorley Mrs Moon is a mother of two, a foster carer and a councillor in Buckshaw and Worden.

Leyland councillor Caroline Moon

She said: “I am delighted to have been selected as the candidate for Chorley and I would be honoured to represent it, working hard in Westminster to be a strong local voice on the issues that matter to our area.”

Mrs Moon has previously worked with homeless people and in the prison system. She sees the upcoming vote as a “straight choice” between Conservative Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“The choice is clear,” she said. “Theresa May’s Conservative team providing strong and stable leadership for the United Kingdom, or a divided Labour Party, propped up by a Liberal Democrat, SNP coalition of chaos led by a failed and bumbling Jeremy Corbyn.

“Every vote will count in this General Election to help strengthen Theresa May’s negotiating position on Brexit.”

Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle

The incumbant Labour MP Lindsay Hoyle, who has been in power since 1997, is putting his trust in the people of Chorley to back him personally.

Prospective candidate for Chorley Liberal Democrats is Stephen Fenn. He told the Guardian that the party has seen the membership in Chorley double since their poor result in the 2015 election.

UKIP is in the process of determining where its candidate is standing – Chorley or South Ribble. Parliament will dissolve on Wednesday, May 3 to allow MPs to campaign for their re-election in earnest.

Chorley Council will confirm the candidates for political parties on May 11.

To register to vote go to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote