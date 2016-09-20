Chorley court list - September 20

Here is a list of people from Chorley and Leyland up before magistrates in Chorley or Preston.

Jack McDermott, 18, of St Albans Place, Chorley, was fined £45 by Chorley magistrates for driving 36mph along Shepherds Way, which has a limit of 30mph, on Christmas Eve last year. He was also ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge and court costs of £85. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Joanne Mary Eckersley, 41, Crosse Hall Lane, Chorley, stole 4 bottles of alcohol to the value of £111 on August 16 and also stole food and alcohol worth £104 from Tesco, in Chorley, on August 22. Chorley magistrates gave her a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. She was also ordered to pay £111 compensation to Tesco and is on a rehabilitation programme.

David John Hudson, 29, of Oak Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, admitted assaulting Jade Lauren Dillon by beating her, when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court, The offence happened on July 12. He was given a community order, with a curfew and ordered to pay compensation of £50, £85 victim surcharge and £60 court costs.

He also admitted committing an offence whilst under a conditional discharge order.

Linford Stephen Ainsworth, 21, of Moor Road, Chorley, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court, charged with several offences. He was sentenced to prison for four weeks consecutive for stealing two pairs of Hugo jeans from The Outlet on July 25 and six weeks consecutive for stealing an XBox from Game in Chorley on August 18. He had to pay £115 victim surcharge. He committed the offences whilst under a suspended sentence and failed to comply with supervision requirements.

Jacqueline Robinson, 46, of Hill Road, Leyland, was banned for 12 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £20 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.