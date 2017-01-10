Chorley court list - Tuesday January 10 2017

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Chorley or Leyland, heard at Preston Magistrates' Court.

Martin Thomas Brown, 36, of St Gregory’s Place, Chorley, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months for assault when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court. He had to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge. The offence happened on December 4.

Zachary Lhlee O’Hanlon Lofthouse, 49, of Birch Avenue, Cuerden, was fined £120 by Preston magistrates for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He also had to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months and his driving record endorsed. The offence happened on Preston Road, Chorley, on December 4.

Stephen David Crook, 30, of Kershaw Street, Chorley, was given a community order for 60 days for driving whilst disqualified and without valid insurance. Preston magistrates also issued a fine of £250, as well as £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs, He also has eight points on his licence. The offence happened in Garstang Road on December 3.

Michael Joseph Watkinson, 64, of Station Road, Croston, admitted driving under the influence of alcohol when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court. He was given a community order with an electronic curfew and ordered to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 26 months and his driving record endorsed. The offence happened in Lydiate Lane, Leyland on November 30.

Michael James Richards, 43, of Kennett Drive, Leyland, was fined £60 for stealing meat from Iceland, in Leyland, when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court, He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened on May 10.