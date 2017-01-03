Chorley court list - Tuesday January 3 2017

Here is a list of cases heard at Chorley and Preston magistrates' courts.

Jamie Anthony Smith, 28, of Liptrott Road, Chorley, was fined £80 by Chorley magistrates for damaging a window, causing £300-worth of repairs. The offence happened on December 2. Chorley magistrates also ordered him to pay £30 victim surcharge and £20 court costs.

Gavin Lee Lewis, 38, of St Gregory’s Place, Chorley, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months for stealing packs of steak worth £50 from The Co Op, in Chorley, when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court. The offence happened on October 15. Magistrates ordered him to pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Ciaran Anthony Mullen, 21, of Great Park Drive, Leyland, admitted destroying a kitchen patio door belonging to New Progress Housing when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court, The offence happened on October 30. He was fined £110 and had to pay £100 compensation, £100 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Louise Joanne King, 41, of Gloucester Road, Chorley, was given a curfew with an electronic requirement for stealing £91.92 worth of meat from ASDA when she appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court. The offence occurred on October 8. She was also ordered to pay compensation of £91.92.

Yasmin Al-Nufoury, 19, of Windsor Road, Chorley, was fined £80 by Preston magistrates for driving along Park Road at a speed exceeding the legal 30 miles per hour. She also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Mark Eastham, 42, of Bentham Street, Coppull, was fined £220 by Preston magistrates for driving along Church Road, Bickerstaffe, at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with three points.