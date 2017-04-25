Chorley court listings - Tuesday April 25 2017

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley and Preston magistrates courts.

Aiden Anthony Gatley, 19, of Mendip Road, Leyland, was fined £120 by Chorley magistrates for driving without a valid licence and insurance.

He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record with endorsed and he was disqualified from driving for six months.

The offence happened in Mendip Road, Leyland, on October 22.

Claire Ferraro, 30, of Alma Wood Close, Chorley, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. She also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. She was disqualified from holding a driving licence for six months and her driving record was endorsed.

The offence happened in Preston on September 5.

James Simpson, 45, of Gillibrand Walks, Chorley, was fined £120 by Preston magistrates for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months and his record was endorsed.

The offence happened in Chorley on March 26.

Kevin Rory Pike, 44, of Great Meadow, Chorley, was given a community order, with a curfew, by Preston magistrates for being drunk and disorderly and stealing two bottles of wine. He was ordered to pay £8.90 compensation, £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.

The offence happened at McColls Convenience Store in Chorley on March 22.

Jordan Gittings, 21, of Wigton Avenue, Leyland, was given a community order and curfew for damaging a window when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court. He also had to pay £100 compensation.

The offence happened in Leyland on March 23.