Chorley court listings - Tuesday April 4 2017

Here is a summary of court cases heard at Chorley Magistrates' Court.

Carl William Gaskell, 36, of Princess Street, Chorley, was fined £35 for stealing two bottles of Whiskey worth £88.95 from Booths.

Chorley magistrates also ordered him to pay £88.95 compensation and £30 victim surcharge. The offence occurred on February 6.

Mark Timney, 46, of Southport Road, Chorley, stole a Good Sole Oxford jacket from The Outlet, worth £59.

Chorley magistrates gave him a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered him to pay £59 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £40 court costs. The offence happened on February 15.

Sean Daniel McLaughlin, 34, of Gloucester Road, Chorley, stole meat and alcohol to the value of £192 from Asda.

Chorley magistrates gave him a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. He also had to pay £85 victim surcharge. The offence happened on February 19.

Lee Philip Dodd, 42, of Pasturefield Close, Leyland, was fined £120 at Chorley Magistrates’ Court for driving without due care and attention.

He also drove breached traffic rules regarding a Puffin controlled area. Magistrates also ordered him to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. His driving record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Central Drive, Chorley, on August 26 last year.

Ronald Boshell, 64, of Black Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Chorley magistrates also ordered him to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He is now disqualified from driving for six months and his record has been endorsed with six points. The offence happened on May 6 last year.