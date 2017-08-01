Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday August 1

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley and Preston magistrates courts.
Nathan McCann, 27, Saunders Mews, Chorley, was fined £377 for driving without insurance by Chorley magistrates. He had to pay £37 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was disqualified from driving for seven days. The offence happened on June 20.
Carl Smith, 48, of Holland House, Buckshaw Village, was fined £100 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened on October 16.
Amy Witherington Townsend, 30, of Victoria Terrace, Abbey Village, Chorley, was fined £40 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. She had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened on December 22.
Andrew Norris, 47, of Shelley Close, Coppull, was fined £150 by Chorley magistrates for failing to give information on the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £150 court costs. His record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened on December 28.
Jordan Disley, 22, of Robin Hey, Leyland, was fined £40 by Preston magistrates for stealing a vodka gift set worth £35 from Bargain Booze in Leyland. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge. The offence happened on June 6.
Daniel Phillips, 21, of School Street, Farington, was given a community order by Preston magistrates for driving whilst under the influence of a controlled drug. He had to pay £30 fine, £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge and he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. The offence happened in Wigan Road on March 19.
