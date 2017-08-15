Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday August 15 2017

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley Magistrates' Court.

Chorley Magistrates’ Court has ordered that Adam Mercer, of Ash Grove, Chorley, keeps his Whippet Cross and Patterdale terrier dogs, who are classes as dangerous, under proper control, or they will be destroyed. The complaint was made by Chorley Borough Council. He also has to pay £887 costs to the council. The offence happened in Weldbank Lane, Chorley, on February 26.

Scott Anthony McElhinney, 25, of Lome Street, Chorley, was fined £276 for driving without insurance when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Back Lane, Charnock Richard, on December 10.

Adam John Baxendale, 27, of Berkeley Close, Chorley, was fined £280 by Chorley magistrates for driving on the motorway without due care and attention. He was also charged with driving at a speed exceeding the legal 70mph. He also had to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

The offence happened on the M5 southbound in Somerset on December 28.

James David Hurst, 30, of The Orchards, Leyland, was fined £120 by Chorley magistrates for driving without insurance. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was disqualified from driving for six months and his record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Coote Lane, Lostock Hall, on December 4.

Colin Joseph Benson, 51, of The Original Farmers Arms, Towngate, Eccleston, was fined £666 by Chorley magistrates for driving without valid insurance. He also had to pay £150 costs and £66 victim surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for six months and his driving record endorsed. The offence happened in Leyland on September 22.