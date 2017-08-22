Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday August 22

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley Magistrates' Court.

David Adam Benson, 34, of Great Meadow, Chorley, was given a restraining order after admitting assaulting a woman, when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. He was also charged with producing three plants of cannabis. He had to pay £150 court costs, £50 compensation and £30 victim surcharge. He also had to forfeit the drugs.

The assault happened on May 28 and the drug production occurred on June 6.

Nicole Dee Higginson, 37, of Bolton Road, Chorley, was fined £46 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. She also had to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. Her driving record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in Bolton Road, Anderton, on October 16.

William J Graves, 33, of Chorley Old Road, of Whittle-le-Woods, was fined £184 by Chorley magistrates for driving without due care and attention. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with five points. The offence happened on the A6 Preston Road, Chorley, on May 4.

David Mitchell, 41, of Queensway, Leyland, was fined £120 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

The offence happened in Preston on November 16.

Adam Christopher Taylor, 27, of The Hawthorns, Eccleston, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for driving without due care and attention. He also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

The offence happened in New Street, Mawdesley, on December 22.